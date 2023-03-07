RTA’s gigFAST INTERNET® Increases Support of Zane Smith and FRM

RTA gigFAST INTERNET joined Smith and FRM last year and are looking forward to being part of Smith’s championship run and joining the NASCAR Cup Series. “We are extremely excited this year to continue our partnership with Zane and Front Row Motorsports,” said Donald Workman, Chairman, RTA. “Zane is an extremely talented driver and incredible person on and off the track. He exhibits all the qualities that RTA is built upon. We are so pleased to be a part of his racing family to support him and the team.” RTA is a rural internet service provider based in Houston, Texas. The company is on a mission to bring affordable gigFAST INTERNET to America’s rural communities. Both RTA and Smith share the need for speed and passion for connecting rural America. “RTA is a perfect partner for our sport as they are leading the way in bringing high-speed internet to NASCAR fans all over rural America,” said Smith “Speed and technology is what drives the sport and I trust their gigFAST service to help me win races. We use the RTA gigFAST INTERNET in our race hauler in the truck series to provide us the reliability and speed we need to deliver the data to win. I must thank them for all their support.” For more information about RTA, visit www.rtatel.com.