Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway March Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kris Wright Primary Partner(s): First National Bank (FNB) Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: 20th 2023 Owner Points Position: 23rd Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series. Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona. Glad You Are Here: For the second time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank-holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports. Under the Neon Lights Experience: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track debut at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2021, with Young’s Motorsports. The Pittsburgh, Pa., - native has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile track that features the Neon Garage. Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 18th speedway (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. The 28-year-old also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways. Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. He will crew chief his 105th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 104 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume. He has six prior Truck Series races as crew chief at Las Vegas with a best finish of 19th with Frenchman driver Michel Disdier in March 2018. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 28th, 29th and 30th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the Las Vegas, Nev., facility. The organization posted a team-best finish of 10th place with driver Austin Hill on March 2, 2018. The 27 previous starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finish of 20.7 and two laps led. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 409 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 21.9 and an average finishing position of 21.2. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes: On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “The No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST team feels confident heading into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event this weekend. We are bringing a new intermediate Chevrolet Silverado RST with us to help capitalize on a track that everyone is comfortable with. “Last year, I produced one of my best qualifying efforts, and had a solid top-15 run going in the race. So going back to the track is exciting.”