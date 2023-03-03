Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway March Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Brad Means
2023 Driver Points Position: N/A | 2023 Owner Points Position: N/A
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway the second race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.
No. 142: This weekend at Las Vegas, Boyd will make his 142nd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 89th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcomes Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.
Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals was established in 2004 and has been responsible for providing outstanding service and equipment ever since. Their specialty is in contractor and homeowner equipment rentals and sales.
Customers value their commitment to providing the absolute best in customer service and reliable equipment, using brands you know and trust.
Nor-Cal Equipment services all of Northern California and also parts of Nevada and Oregon.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200 will mark Boyd’s eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile superspeedway.
In his seven previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 19th after starting 31st in the 2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
He holds an average finish of 24.3 since 2019.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Boyd has made 51 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.7.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 88 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.9.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means.
He will Truck Series crew chief debut in “Sin City” on Friday night.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 28th, 29th and 30th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the Las Vegas, Nev., facility.
The organization posted a team-best finish of 10th place with driver Austin Hill on March 2, 2018. The 27 previous starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finish of 20.7 and two laps led.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 409 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 21.9 and an average finishing position of 21.2.
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:
On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Back in black heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I am looking forward to a solid weekend in our No. 12 Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals Chevrolet Silverado RST.
“The No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team is pumped to get to Las Vegas and have a strong race on Friday night.”