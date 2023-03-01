Kubota Keeps on Trucking with ThorSport Racing, Ben Rhodes

Kubota Tractor Corporation and ThorSport Racing announced today a partnership for Kubota to become the Official Tractor Company of ThorSport Racing and the Official Sponsor of Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 Ford in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. After sponsoring the Sandusky, Ohio-based team in multiple races last season, Kubota returns as the primary sponsor for multiple races and an associate sponsor for all races, which will feature Kubota branding on all ThorSport trucks during the 2023 season.

“ThorSport Racing’s dedication, drive and commitment to become the longest-tenured team in the NASCAR truck series and to do it at the highest level, day-in and day-out, exemplifies the shared values of Kubota and our hard-working customers,” said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support, and Special Projects. “When we move forward with a partnership, whether it’s on the racetrack, in the bull riding arena or in the classroom supporting the next generation of farmers, we ensure it aligns with our core business and loyal customer base, which is why we’re fired up to get those engines started with Ben and the ThorSport team.”

“It feels great to be back with Kubota in the 2023 season,” said Rhodes, who finished second in last year’s standings. “We have some unfinished business with how close we came in the playoffs last year. I would love nothing more than to celebrate some wins with Kubota this season. It’s also been fun to see how much support we have received from Kubota owners, NASCAR fans and people within the company. I know we will have a lot of people pulling for this orange truck to make it to victory lane.”

Racing fans and Kubota customers take pride in the things that move them, whether it’s on the track or moving earth on their property. Known for its versatility, reliability and durability across its full lineup, Kubota equipment is built for ‘do-it-yourselfers,’ who have helped the L Series and BX Series become the #1-selling compact* and sub-compact** tractors in the U.S. Kubota is also the #1-rated tractor brand for durability and owner experience in the U.S.***

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season continues Friday, March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Race coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 or listen on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN).

* Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 20 horsepower models from 2009 to 2020

** Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 40 horsepower models from 2009 to 2021

*** Award based on 2021 Progressive Farmer Reader Insights Tractor Study

ThorSport PR