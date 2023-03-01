Carson Hocevar - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Daytona Recap: In the season-opener, Hocevar was able to kick-off his championship campaign with a 12th-place finish at Daytona. He collected stage points in both stages and was able to show speed throughout the rain-shortened event.

Hocevar on Last Week’s Race at Daytona: “Daytona is really just a game of luck, but Vegas is going to be all about speed and the work the team has done in the shop,” said Hocevar. Our superspeedway program has been really good and I’m expecting more of that this week.”

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Las Vegas: “It’s going to be really important to take advantage of all the hard work everyone has put in at Niece Motorsports in the offseason. Vegas is a tough place just because of how soon we go in the year. Everyone is good throughout the field because of how long they’ve had to prepare for the first 1.5-mile race.”

Hocevar at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: In two starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hocevar has an average start and finish of 11 and 18.5, respectively. Hocevar led nine laps in the Craftsman Truck Series’ visit to the 1.5-mile track one year ago.

On the Truck: “I’m confident in this group on our Worldwide Express Silverado because of the long hours they’ve put into this piece. We’ve tried to take advantage of every little detail we can so we can be at the top of our game.”

Public Appearances: Hocevar, along with a majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field, will take part in an autograph session on Friday from 3:30pm - 4:15pm at the Neon Garage in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway infield.

Niece Motorsports PR