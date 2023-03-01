Ross Chastain - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Week at Daytona: Travis Pastrana was behind the wheel on the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Although this was Pastrana’s first start in the Craftsman Truck Series at Daytona, the action sports legend was able to secure a 13th-place finish in the rain-shortened race.

Chastain on First Truck Start of 2023 in Friday’s race at Las Vegas: “It’s super exciting getting back into the Truck Series with Worldwide Express,” said Chastain. “I love to race anything, so for Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing to let me do it is an honor; and I know that. The fact I get to do this with Niece Motorsports is great – they’re family. We’ve done a lot together, but we have a lot that we still want to prove.”

Chastain at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Among NASCAR’s top-three series, Chastain has made 23 starts at Las Vegas, securing three top-five finishes and one win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With Niece Motorsports, Chastain has an average finish of 10th in the Truck Series at Las Vegas, including a second-place finish in 2019.

Niece Motorsports PR