Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Las Vegas Preview

'Chase'n Checkers: Chase Purdy will make his second start for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) behind the wheel of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 23-year-old driver is in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and first with KBM. He enters Friday night’s race having totaled five top-10 finishes and 18 laps led across his 53 career Truck Series starts. He posted a career-best sixth-place result in 2021 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Purdy finished 16th in the Truck Series standings in 2022 after competing in 22 of the 23 events. He posted two top-10 finishes and nine laps led, with a season-best finish of seventh coming at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October. Purdy had a respectable debut for KBM in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He posted the second fastest lap in the opening round of single-truck qualifying, but due to a flat tire incurred during his lap was unable to post a lap in the final round. Despite officially being recorded as the 10 th starter, the No. 4 Chevrolet started at the back of the field per the NASCAR rules of making an unapproved adjustment when they replaced the flat tire. The team used pit strategy in the opening stage to get out front for Stage 2. Purdy would end the second stanza and in the second position before employing a strategy of falling to the back early in the Final Stage in an effort to avoid the big wrecks and be in a position to capitalize in the closing stages of the race. Fortunately, he missed two big wrecks. Unfortunately, shortly after missing the wrecks rain began to fall and the race would be deemed official with 79 of the 100 laps completed with Purdy in the 17 th position. In four prior Truck Series starts at Las Vegas, Purdy has compiled an overall average finish of 19.3, but in his last two has an average finish of 13.5. His best result was a 13 th -place finish in the fall of 2021. The chassis he will be piloting on Friday has won the pole twice at Las Vegas. John Hunter Nemechek captured the pole and led 24 laps with KBM-56 in the spring race at Las Vegas last year, before being relegated to a 25 th -place finish. He also won the pole for the fall race with it in 2021, where he led 33 laps before being relegated to a 33 rd -place finish. The Mississippi native is part of a new-look KBM that switched to the Chevrolet camp in the off-season with two full-time entries of its own and a technical alliance on REV Racing’s first-ever entry in the Truck Series. The manufacturer switch aligned with owner-driver Kyle Busch’s signing with Richard Childress Racing for 2023, one of the premier Chevrolet teams in the Cup Series. Across its 13 seasons with Toyota, KBM collected and amazing seven owner’s championships (2010, 2013 – 2017 and 2019), two driver championships (Erik Jones 2015 and Christopher Bell 2017) and a Truck Series-record 98 wins. Under the Toyota banner, KBM won the last five spring races at Las Vegas with Chandler Smith winning last year, John Hunter Nemechek in 2022 and owner-driver Kyle Busch winning three straight spring events at his hometown venue from 2018 to 2020. Since becoming a full-time entry for KBM in 2015, the No. 4 truck has captured both of KBM’s driver championships and totaled 18 wins with five different drivers. The number has found victory lane for KBM in six of its seven seasons, excluding 2018. John Hunter Nemechek piloted the No. 4 to seven wins in his two seasons behind the wheel (2021 and 2022) before moving into a full-time ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2023. Jimmy Villeneuve is atop the pit box for Purdy and the No. 4 Chevrolet team this season. Prior to being promoted to crew chief for the 2023 season, Villeneuve served as a Truck Chief at KBM since the 2017 season and in that role was a part of 18 wins, a driver’s championship with Christopher Bell in 2017 and the 2019 owner’s championship with the No. 51 team. Prior to joining KBM the New Hampshire native served as a truck chief at Athenian Motorsports in 2015 when the team won with John Wes Townley at Las Vegas. He was promoted to crew chief five races into the 2016 season. Friday night’s race will be Villeneuve’s first calling the shots for a race at Las Vegas. Bama Buggies, your one-stop shop for all the biggest names in powersports and utility vehicles, will be the primary sponsor on Purdy’s No. 4 Chevrolet Friday night and for the majority of the events on the 2023 schedule. They are Central Alabama’s powersports experts, serving as an authorized dealer of Polaris, Slingshot, and Seadoo.