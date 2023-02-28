GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- Starting Strong : The No. 23 team is off to a great start this season, executing a fifth place finish at the season opener, Daytona International Speedway. Grant earned a total of 36 points after Friday night’s race, placing him in seventh on the points leaderboard.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team will debut a new Chevrolet Silverado RST at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, competing with GMS Racing chassis No. 346.

- Previous Las Vegas Winner: Enfinger and Hensley have previously visited Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway together. Enfinger won the 2018 World of Westgate 200 after leading the field for a race high of 40 laps at the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

- GE Appearances: Fans attending the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on Friday, March 3rd:

NCTS Autograph Session : Grant will be attending an autograph session with the majority of the NCTS drivers from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM local time, in the Neon Garage, in the infield of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

- From The Drivers Seat: Daytona set the pace for your seventh full-time season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series; running in the Top-10 for most of the race and finishing fifth. What are your expectations and/or strategies going into the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“The biggest goal for our Champion Power Equipment team this week at Vegas is really to see where we stack up with our intermediate track program at GMS Racing. There’s been so much work put into this part or our program, and we made a lot of improvements towards the end of last year. We are optimistic that we’ve made more gains over the off-season. This is our owner, Maury Gallagher’s, home race so we are going to do everything we can to make him proud.”