ThorSport RACE RECAP: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series News
Hailie Deegan - No. 13 Ford F-150

Daytona Race Information

Started: 12th

Stage 1: 4th

Stage 2: 35th

Finished: 35th

Laps: 28/79

Laps Led: 0

Status: Accident

Driver Points: 25th

Owner Points: 29th
 

“I saw the 84 sideways and that was pretty much that. I saw him going down the track, so I went up. It was a split-second decision. You just go right or left and they ended up bouncing back up off another truck, so it is what it is. We know that Daytona is one of those races where you either finish in the top 10 or you end up on the trailer home.”

Matt Crafton - No. 88 Mold Armor/Menards Ford F-150

 

Daytona Race Information

Started: 6th

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 3rd

Finished: 9th

Laps: 79/79

Laps Led: 2

Status: Running

Driver Points: 2nd

Owner Points: 2nd
 

“I ran in the top five pretty much all night, but we had somebody that was leading that second lane on the outside in front of me that didn’t quite know what to do. He wouldn’t drive back to me and he sank us back to ninth and I hate it because I know I would have got back up front. At the end of the day, we had a very fast truck all night long and ran in the top five. If you run in the top five, you’ll win some races and I’m really looking forward to this year because you’ll see this Menard’s Ford F-150 back up front again.”

Ty Majeski - No. 98 Road Ranger Ford F-150

Daytona Race Information

Started: 2nd

Stage 1: 6th

Stage 2: 6th

Finished: 6th

Laps: 79/79

Laps Led: 2

Status: Running

Driver Points: 3rd

Owner Points: 3rd
 

Ben Rhodes - No. 99 Clark's Pump-N-Shop Ford F-150

Daytona Race Information

Started: 26th

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 7th

Finished: 11th

Laps: 79/79

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 9th

Owner Points: 9th
 

“The accident took away our best chance, but we still had a good chance because my guys got it sealed up really good with bearer bond and it looks like drywall screws. They got really creative and I couldn’t tell a difference. I was out there drafting and we made it all the way back up to the front again before we came in and pitted for a few more repairs when some of the bearer bond came loose. All in all, I felt like we had a really good Clark’s Pump-N-Shop F-150. It was very stable. I looked more stable than the other people that were around me. I felt like I was racier for that reason. The draft is the draft here. It’s just the wild Daytona. I just wish we were able to get some long runs together and capitalize on getting some stage points. We just had a mix of a lot of bad things happen for us tonight, and I wouldn’t say that any of it was any fault of our own, it was just racing conditions and circumstances that are Daytona. I’m ready to get to the next racetrack now. I’m hungrier than ever. When you have a race like this where you feel like you didn’t even get to go out and perform, the next race can’t get here fast enough.”

