Jack Wood Finishes 27th in KBM Debut

Jack Wood qualified third for Friday night’s season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 and finished the opening two stages in ninth. Wood along with his Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Chase Purdy and technical alliance partner Nick Sanchez all were employing the same strategy of hanging out at the back of the pack at the beginning of the Final Stage to stay clear of the aggression beginning to build at the front of the pack.

The plan was working as they avoided a seven-truck incident and six-truck accident as they were biding their time waiting until later in the race to make a move to the front. Unfortunately, rain rolled into the area and brought out red-flag conditions. As the rain subsided NASCAR attempted to send the trucks back on track to complete the race. As the field readied to return a broken splitter bar brace was found on the No. 51 Eberlestock Chevrolet and NASCAR mandated it to be fixed before continuing the race.