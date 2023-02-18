Transcripts: Zane Smith - Pit Road Interview

Q. It's a lot of excitement down here, Zane Smith just now getting the word, back-to-back at Daytona. How does this one feel compared to last year?

ZANE SMITH: I know there's about a million ways to get one at Daytona, but we're proving that. Obviously wanted to go back racing there, somewhat, to duke it out with good friends of mine actually, but hey, we'll take a win at Daytona any day we can get it. Just a huge shout-out to everyone at Front Row Motorsports. This whole group, I've said it over and over again, they work their guts out, and they prove it. Locked into the playoffs, it's like a repeat of last year.

Q. Are you going to carry this umbrella all the way through until Sunday? This thing has been like your security blanket.

ZANE SMITH: I love it. I love it. Never know what could happen at this Daytona 500. I can't wait for Sunday. This whole week has just turned into something special. Just loving life right now.

NASCAR PR