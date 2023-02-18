Ford Performance NASCAR: Hailie Deegan Daytona Accident Quote

HAILIE DEEGAN, No. 13 Ford Performance F-150 – “I saw the 84 sideways and that was pretty much that. I saw him going down the track, so I went up. It was a split-second decision. You just go right or left and they ended up bouncing back up off another truck, so it is what it is. We know that Daytona is one of those races where you either finish in the top 10 or you end up on the trailer home.”



YOU SEEMED COMPETITIVE IN THE FIRST STAGE. DOES THIS STING MORE? “I think it hurts even more than any of them have because of the fact we were running really good. My truck had killer speed. We ran good with some of the other guys and I just think we could have had a good one. I mean, it’s superspeedway racing. A lot of people have a good truck or a good car here and end up in one.”

THE COMMUNICATION SEEMED GOOD WITH THE TEAM. “Yeah, it was great. All of those guys, we’ve been doing a lot of work together during the offseason and just getting to know each other and each other’s style of how they talk and what they want from me during these races, and kind of what to expect. I think we all set some really good goals and I was really looking forward to showing my ability, but I think I came into this weekend with the mindset that if it goes good, great. If it doesn’t, don’t let it affect the rest of the season. For me, where we really see is Vegas.”

HOW WAS IT WORKING WITH YOUR TEAMMATES? “It’s awesome. I love my new teammates. They’re great. They’re super helpful. You can tell it’s a really tight team and a tight organization. I worked with Ben at the IMSA race and he was great and he’s a great teammate. They’ve all be super open with information and just wanting to help me, which is really nice.”

IT LOOKED LIKE YOU HAD NOWHERE TO GO, BUT HOW WAS THE HIT? “It was fine, not one of the bad ones. I’d say I’ve had worse.”

WHEN DID YOU SEE THE TRUCK WAS ON FIRE? “It was when they called the red flag. I was down in the middle of three and four on the apron and one of the fire and safety guys came over and he was looking under the truck. I guess it was leaking some oil or something, and he saw a small flame, but nothing that I could see.”

Ford Performance PR