Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Daytona Preview

'Chase'n" Checkers: Chase Purdy will make his Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) debut behind the wheel of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado in Friday night’s NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The 23-year-old driver will be beginning his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and first with KBM. He enters Friday night’s race having totaled five top-10 finishes and 17 laps led across his 52 career Truck Series starts. He posted a career-best sixth-place result in 2021 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Bama Buggies, your one-stop shop for all the biggest names in powersports and utility vehicles, will be the primary sponsor on Purdy’s No. 4 Chevrolet Friday night and for the majority of the events on the 2023 schedule. They are Central Alabama’s powersports experts, serving as an authorized dealer of Polaris, Slingshot, and Seadoo. Purdy finished 16 th in the Truck Series standings last year after competing in 22 of the 23 events. He posted two top-10 finishes and nine laps led, with a season-best finish of seventh coming at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October. He missed the season-opening event at Daytona last year after experiencing a mechanical failure in qualifying prevented the engine in his truck from getting up to full speed and his truck number was not guaranteed in on points. He has one prior start in the Truck Series at the “World Center of Racing,” which came in 2021 when he qualified fourth but saw his event end after an electrical issue sidelined him with nine laps remaining in the race. He finished 21 st in his line ARCA Menards Series start at the Florida track, after getting caught up in a lap-87 crash. The Mississippi native is part of a new-look KBM that will hit the track for the first time Friday night as a Chevrolet team with two full-time entries of its own and a technical alliance on REV Racing’s first-ever entry in the Truck Series. The manufacturer switch aligned with owner-driver Kyle Busch’s signing with Richard Childress Racing for 2023, one of the premier Chevrolet teams in the Cup Series. Across its 13 seasons with Toyota, KBM collected and amazing seven owner’s championships (2010, 2013 – 2017 and 2019), two driver championships (Erik Jones 2015 and Christopher Bell 2017) and a Truck Series-record 98 wins. Since becoming a full-time entry for KBM in 2015, the No. 4 truck has captured both of KBM’s driver championships and totaled 18 wins with five different drivers. The number has found victory lane for KBM in six of its seven seasons, excluding 2018. John Hunter Nemechek piloted the No. 4 to seven wins in his two seasons behind the wheel before moving into a full-time ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2023. Jimmy Villeneuve will be atop the pit box for Purdy and the No. 4 Chevrolet team this season. Prior to being promoted to crew chief for the 2023 season, Villeneuve served as a Truck Chief at KBM since the 2017 season and in that role was a part of 18 wins, a driver’s championship with Christopher Bell in 2017 and the 2019 owner’s championship with the No. 51 team. Prior to joining KBM the New Hampshire native served as a truck chief at Athenian Motorsports in 2015 when the team won with John Wes Townley and he was promoted to crew chief five races into the 2016 season. Friday night’s race will be Villeneuve’s first calling the shots for a race at Daytona.