Travis Pastrana – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Travis Pastrana on Friday’s Race at Daytona: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Al [Niece], Cody [Efaw] and the Niece Motorsports crew quite a bit since the team was formed. I was looking to be part of as much racing as possible during Daytona Speedweeks this year and couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to drive their 41 truck with support from WWEX Racing in my first Daytona start in the Truck Series.

Cody was my car chief when I raced Daytona for my first time in the Xfinity Series. We qualified third and

finished 10th, despite being backward across the grass when I crossed the line! We have an amazing team with amazing sponsors like Worldwide Express/WWEX Racing, Black Rifle, Dixxon and Wienerschnitzel. As always, we are approaching the race with optimism that we have the package to put in a great result, while having the most fun of anyone at the track!”

Pastrana at Daytona International Speedway: Pastrana has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, including a 10th-place result in 2013.

The Action Sports legend has five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts to his credit, with his most recent coming at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020.

Pastrana’s trip to Florida is off to a strong start after winning Feature No. 1 at Volusia Speedway Park in a DIRTcar UMP Modified on Feb. 9.

On the Truck: Pastrana’s No. 41 Chevrolet will also race with support from WWEX Racing, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Dixxon and Wienerschnitzel.

Through its WWEX Racing program, the Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers brands will provide full-season support to the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado as Niece Motorsports eyes the Truck Series Owners Championship.

Logistics leaders Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz provide access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. Together, the three brands are the Official Logistics Partner of Niece Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR.

Black Rifle Coffee Company was founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer and built upon the mission to serve coffee and culture to people who love America.

Established in 2013, Dixxon began with the goal of creating the world’s best flannel and used that approach – classics redefined – for their full array of products, which now includes apparel for men, women and youth, as well as hats and accessories.

Founded in 1961 by John Galardi with a single location in Southern California, Wienerschnitzel has grown to be the world’s largest hot dog chain serving more than 120 million hot dogs a year.

