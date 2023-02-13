GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Daytona International Speedway

- About Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza: Giuseppe’s has been proudly serving the Daytona Beach and Port Orange areas since 1982 when our family relocated here from Freeport, Pennsylvania, a small town just outside of Pittsburgh. We aren’t a chain, we are a family operation. You will always find one or more family members in the kitchen cooking up your order every hour of every day. We use only the highest quality, freshest ingredients, serving generous portion sizes, and offer it all at a reasonable price. Everything is homemade fresh daily, including our pizza dough, sauces, garlic bread, lasagna, pastas, soups, wing sauce, and our “to-die-for” creamy Italian dressing. Making our dishes from scratch has always been, and always will be, our promise to you. For more information, please visit www.giuseppessteelcitypizza. com. - Season Outlook: After spending a year and a half driving for GMS Racing in the ARCA Menards Series, Daniel Dye was promoted to drive in his first full-time season with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Carrying over his signature No. 43, which he has carried for the majority of his career, Dye looks to impress in his freshman campaign as he vies for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Joining Daniel on the No. 43 team as his crew chief will be Travis Sharpe, who has plenty of experience working in several different series from the late model ranks all the way up to the NASCAR Cup Series. The two were paired together in a one-off ARCA Menards Series West event last June at Portland International Raceway, and hit on some chemistry right off the bat, winning the pole together in their first outing. Dye's No. 43 Chevrolet will feature a wide varieties of primary partners which will be showcased throughout the season, and fans across the country will be excited to see the return of the iconic Petty blue colors adorning his truck on a weekly basis. - Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 127 in the season opener at Daytona. This Chevrolet has a proven track record on the super speedway tracks, earning three top-fives and four top-10 finishes in 10 races. Specifically at Daytona, it has a second place finish on its rep sheet, scored by Justin Haley in 2018. Most recently, Jack Wood drove this truck to a 19th place finish at Talladega Superspeedway last fall. - Hometown Hero: Born and raised in the heart of Daytona Beach, Florida, Daniel Dye will have the chance to race in front of his hometown crowd on Friday night. As a kid growing up in the area, Daniel began his racing career just a few miles away at New Smyrna Speedway, so it's only fitting that he makes the next step up racing at Daytona International Speedway. Keeping with the hometown feel, DD's No. 43 Chevrolet will feature numerous local partners highlighted from the area, including Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza, Main Street Tattoo, and Arrow Wrecker Services. - NCTS Debut Race: Welcome aboard, rookie! Not only will Daniel be racing at his home track, but he will also make his very first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start on Friday. Running alongside his teammates in Grant Enfinger and Rajah Caruth, Dye hopes to work together and have a solid plan in place to contend throughout the evening. - DD Appearances: Fans attending the NextEra Energy 250 will have a bunch of opportunities to meet Daniel Dye throughout the Daytona race weekend: Wednesday, Feb. 15th | Main Street Tattoo : Located at 405 Main St., Daytona Beach, FL 32118, fans will have an early chance to see Daniel Dye and his No. 43 show truck as it will be placed out in front of Main Street Tattoo. Stop by for a photo with Daniel and the truck from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM local time!

Wednesday, Feb. 15th | Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza : Located at 3658 S. Nova Rd. 4204, Port Orange, FL 32129, Daniel Dye will be appearing at Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza alongside his No. 43 show truck from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. Come to meet Daniel and get some autographs, stay for some great food from one of his race partners.

Thursday, Feb. 16th | Halifax Health : Located at 303 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114, Daniel Dye will sign autographs at one of his longest standing partners in Halifax Health alongside the No. 43 show truck from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM local time.

Thursday, Feb. 16th | Daytona's Garage (Show Truck only) : Located at 1450 N. Tomoka Farms Rd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124, fans can stop by Daytona's Garage from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM to get a photo with Daniel Dye's No. 43 show truck.

Friday, Feb. 17th | Team Chevy Stage : All three GMS Racing teammates will be hosting a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage in the Daytona International Speedway fan zone from 12:15 PM to 12:30 PM local time, where they will sign autographs following shortly after. - From the Driver's Seat: This is a special weekend for you as you get to make your NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut in front of your home town crowd, what does this race mean to you personally? "This race is going to be super cool to get started in Daytona in front of the home crowd. You know, racing at Daytona is just one of those things that I've always wanted to do, and I got to do it last year in the ARCA Menards Series, but to come back and do it in the NASCAR Truck Series this year is going to be really cool. I don't think there's any better place to start than at Daytona, and getting to run in front of my friends and family is going to be really special. We've been putting in a lot of work to make sure that I can make those guys proud down there, and I'm thankful to have the support of everyone that has come on board with our GMS Racing team this week and for the entire year as a whole. I'll do everything I can to keep the No. 43 Chevy up front throughout the race and have a good time doing it."