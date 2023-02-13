ThorSport Racing Adds Conner Jones to It's 2023 Lineup

Conner Jones will join ThorSport Racing for nine NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races this season. He will pilot a fifth entry for the Ohio-based team, in the No. 66 Ford F-150.

Jones, a Virginia native will make his Truck Series debut starting at Martinsville Speedway on April 14th followed by North Wilkesboro Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Richmond Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Milwaukee Mile, Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept.), and Phoenix Raceway.

"It's always been my dream to enter into the NASCAR Truck Series," Jones said. "I'm thrilled to be signing a multi-year contract with ThorSport Racing. They have a rich history within the Truck Series, along with being proven Champions. This will be a great year for me to learn and gain more experience behind the wheel of a NASCAR Truck. I know I have a strong team and organization surrounding me."

The 16-year-old will be ThorSport's youngest driver to ever compete with their team since they were established in 1996. Jones' racing background includes Legend Cars, Bandoleros, Late Model Stocks, Pro Late Models, Super Late Models, and ARCA cars.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener from Daytona International Speedway is on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

ThorSport PR