Morgan & Morgan Signs NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Driver Chris Hacker to Multi-Race Partnership

Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced today that it will become an official marketing partner of professional driver and rookie Chris Hacker for multiple races of the upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.



The agreement will enable Morgan & Morgan to wrap and design Hacker’s truck for five of the 2023 season’s races. Entering his rookie year, Hacker has joined On Point Motorsports and their Toyota program for the season opener at Daytona and is poised for the first time in his racing career to compete in top equipment consistently each race.



Hacker is the first NASCAR driver known to have a brachial plexus birth injury that limits movement in his left arm. Brachial plexus injuries occur when a baby’s neck is stretched to one side during birth, damaging the network of nerves that controls the muscles from the shoulder down to the fingers. After three major surgeries, including nerve grafting and tendon transfers, he has gained sufficient mobility in his arm to race. He drives his car with his left arm resting on the wheel while steering with his right.



“This is our second year in partnership with Chris and his team, and we’re thrilled to support him in this pivotal season of his career,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “Chris’ determination to succeed and overcome adversity during his life inspires everyone around him.



“Our firm’s mission ‘For the People,’ was founded on the principle that all who are injured deserve a fighting chance to achieve justice, and Chris’ story is a reminder of how everyone deserves the opportunity to keep their injuries from dictating the rest of their lives.”



Hacker has long been passionate about supporting other kids and individuals with brachial plexus injuries and advocating for the United Brachial Plexus Network (UBPN), which offers resources for people with this condition as well as hosts a bi-annual camp for affected individuals and their families. Morgan & Morgan’s sponsorship of Hacker will also enable him to further support UBPN initiatives in the future, and UBPN will be featured as part of the truck wrap design to drive awareness.



“I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Morgan & Morgan into what will be one of the most exciting years of my racing career,” added Chris Hacker. “My experience overcoming my own birth injury and realizing my dream of being a NASCAR driver would not have been possible without the work of attorneys like those at Morgan & Morgan, and I’m inspired by their dedication to achieving justice for children and families affected by these injuries.”



Hacker began his racing career at eight years old racing in Quarter Midgets. He became the youngest driver to ever win a Champion Racing Association event at the age of 13. He had always dreamt of becoming a NASCAR driver, but in 2015 experienced a wreck that required costly repairs to his car, making his dream seem out of reach.



His parents had sought justice years earlier for the medical malpractice that caused his brachial plexus injury at birth, and with the funds from the settlement he was able to repair and modify his car to restart his racing career.



He made his debut in the Truck Series on August 20, 2021, at World Wide Technology​ Raceway at Gateway in the Toyota 200.



Morgan & Morgan will sponsor Hacker’s truck in the following NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races:



● February 17, 2023, at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway

● March 18, 2023, at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway

● June 3, 2023, at World Wide Technology at Gateway

● August 11, 2023, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

● September 14, 2023, at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway



To learn more about the sponsorship please visit our social media pages @ForThePeople.



For more on Chris Hacker, please like him on Facebook (Chris Hacker Motorsports), and follow him on Twitter (@chrishacker_) and Instagram (@chris_hacker).



The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 16 from 5:05 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 17 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



Chris Hacker PR