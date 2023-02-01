Derek Kraus to Pilot Young’s Motorsports Entry at Daytona

Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series veteran Derek Kraus will join the team for next month’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



Kraus will pilot the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST with support from Jacksonville, Fla.-based Hardscape Construction.



His relationship with the team is currently a one-race agreement with a vision to increase his 2023 schedule with the team.



Joining Hardscape Construction are Kraus's seasoned partners Shockwave Seats and Kafka Granite.



The 21-year-old Kraus will serve as the organization’s second announced driver for the Feb. 17 NextEra Energy Resources 250 joining previously announced driver Spencer Boyd.



“I am very excited about joining Young’s Motorsports for Daytona,” said Kraus. “Over the years, Young’s Motorsports have shown on the superspeedways that they build very fast Chevrolet Silverados and I am excited to be able to drive one of them next month at Daytona.



“Young’s Motorsports has two victories at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, but I sure would love the opportunity to deliver not only my first Truck Series win but the teams at a historical venue like Daytona.”



Kraus, a native of Stratford, Wisc. has 73 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his resume, including four top-five and 24 top-10 finishes, including a career-best second-place finish at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in 2020.



He is also a veteran of the ARCA Menards Series West where he has captured 10 wins, 29 top-five and 35 top-10 finishes, including the 2019 series driver’s championship.



Before transitioning to Young’s Motorsports, Kraus spent the last three Truck Series seasons driving the No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado RST for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.



“I am so excited to welcome Derek to the Young’s Motorsports family,” offered Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young. “I have watched Derek blossom over the past three Truck Series seasons and now to him racing for us rather than racing against him is a true blessing.



“With Derek’s ability and clever craft behind the wheel, I know we’re in good hands.”



“There is a lot of passion, focus and motivation that can be felt not only in the race shop but all around the Young’s Motorsports campus. We’ve proven to be winners in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and we are determined to get back to Victory Lane again and it would be incredibly special to pull that off in the season-opener at Daytona.



“I look forward to seeing what our team can accomplish not only next month at Daytona but throughout the 2023 season.”



For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).



For more on Derek Kraus, please visit like him on Facebook (Derek Kraus Racing) and follow on Instagram (@derek9kraus) and Twitter (@derek9kraus).



The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 16 from 5:05 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 17 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



Young's Motorsports PR