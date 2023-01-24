Reaume Brothers Racing Commits to Ford Performance in 2023

Reaume Brothers Racing is excited to announce a partnership with Ford Performance Group as we roll into the 2023 season. This will mark the first of many seasons together as RBR has fully committed to Ford. This change stems from a well highlighted/successful debut of making the Daytona 500 with our #27 Team Hezeberg (Reaume Brothers Racing) Ford – which was powered by Roush Yates Ford Performance.

In order to catapult the team to the next level there needs to be a solid engineering foundation in addition to an internal marketing group that can support and leverage partnerships that will bring increased ROI. This offseason our team has invested in several specific areas and looks to have internal resources that can help cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship between Reaume Brothers Racing and Ford.

“My vision for my race team over the next few years is to not just benefit from the resources of Ford Performance, but to be able to build internally and to be able to provide the manufacturer with resources developed through our race team.” Expressed Team Owner, Josh Reaume. “I am confident that over the next six months to a year, we will be able to utilize our internal resources to elevate our on-track performance to the next level. This growth and success will take some time, but I am confident that we will have the right foundation to progress forward.”

Going into our sixth season, Reaume Brothers Racing has developed more depth organizationally, which has allowed Josh Reaume to work more on the business instead of for the business. The benefit of that is that Josh is now able to utilize his background as a race engineer. Over the course of this season, Reaume Brothers Racing will house innovative engineering tools and expertise to elevate on-track performance and take that performance to the next level.

Along with this announcement, we are eager to announce our driver lineup for the 2023 season, which will be unveiled over the next couple weeks. Be on the lookout for that announcement, as we are all very excited to take on this new season Ford and our teams’ first, full time driver.

Watch our #33 and #34 Ford F-150’s during the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, only on Fox Sports 1.

Reaume Brothers Racing PR