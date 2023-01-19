William Sawalich Joins Tricon Garage for Multi-Race Slate

TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that it has signed William Sawalich to drive in six NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races throughout the 2023 season. The 16-year-old driver will pilot the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native recently announced a 20-race ARCA slate with Joe Gibbs Racing, including plans to pursue the ARCA Menards Series East championship. Rocketing up the short track ranks over the past few seasons, Sawalich had an impressive 2022 campaign with six victories in CARS Tour Pro Late Model action, three late model stock wins, and two Southern Super Series wins among others.

“Late model racing is a foundational piece in the history of our race team, and it has been a pleasure to watch William’s success and maturation in those series’,” said partner David Gilliland. “We believe he will fit right in at TRICON and we are super excited to have him as part of our driver lineup.”

Sawalich’s Truck Series effort will feature Starkey’s SoundGear line of products. Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Starkey is a global leader in hearing technology and premier provider of hearing healthcare. Starkey engineers and manufactures SoundGear products to provide digital sound enhancement that delivers superior environmental awareness while placing a premium on hearing protection.

The Starkey Toyota Tundra will debut at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway before taking a lengthy break and then returning for a mid-summer stretch that includes Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

“I am excited to work with the Gray and Gilliland families and everyone at TRICON,” said Sawalich. “I know that the team will put forth a great effort to make sure that we have the best equipment and best teams around us. 2023 is going to be a huge year for my growth between ARCA and Trucks, and I am confident that I will learn a lot and be able to perfect my craft as a Toyota development driver here.”

TRICON PR