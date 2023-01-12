Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals to Bring More Neon to Las Vegas with Boyd

The red neon sign that blazes as bright as Rudolf’s nose at the Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals shop in Sacramento, CA shines just a bit brighter today as NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, Spencer Boyd announced an extended partnership with the company. Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals will be the primary sponsor of the Young’s Motorsports No. 12 Chevy Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Boyd makes his 11th start at the track that boasts the Neon Garage.



“NASCAR goes west beware,” warned Spencer Boyd. “I’ve got some unfinished business at Las Vegas and I’m bringing a crew that is going to help me get the job done. When I met Tom Butts and the Nor-Cal team last year at Sonoma, I knew we had to do more work together. What they are doing in the equipment rental business is second to no-one so when the trucks hit that desert asphalt, you’ll know which one is ours.”



Boyd suffered a dislocated shoulder in the closing laps of the 2022 race in Las Vegas that eventually led to surgery in the offseason.



Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals was established in 2004 and has been responsible for providing outstanding service and equipment ever since. Their specialty is in contractor and homeowner equipment rentals and sales. Customers value their commitment to providing the absolute best in customer service and reliable equipment, using brands you know and trust.



Tom Butts, owner of Nor-Cal Equipment and super-fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr., remarked on seeing a Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals branded truck race in NASCAR. “It’s a bit surreal actually. I’ve been a NASCAR fan for as long as I can remember. Three for Dale! When Spencer said we could design the truck together I knew I was going to pay homage to Sr. The truck looks amazing. It represents our brand well and all the hard work our team puts in day in and day out. It’s a proud moment for everyone that has contributed to the success of Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals over the years.”



Nor-Cal Equipment services all of Northern California and also parts of Nevada and Oregon.



The partnership between Boyd and Nor-Cal that began in 2022 extends through 2023 with Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals being named as an associate sponsor for the season opening race at Daytona.

Spencer Boyd PR