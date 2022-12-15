ThorSport Racing Partners with Ford

ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup.

“With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford Performance in NASCAR,” said team owner Duke Thorson. "Our pursuit of wins and championships remains at the forefront of our objectives.”

“We’re happy to welcome ThorSport back to our NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Duke has assembled one of the best organizations in the series with a driver lineup that is filled with youth and experience. We celebrated a championship together just a few years ago and know they have the potential to do it again in 2023.”

Deegan, a California native, will enter her third full-time season in the Truck Series. She drove to a series-career-best sixth at Talladega Superspeedway this past season and was named Most Popular Driver for the second consecutive year.

She joined Ford Performance as part of its driver development program following the 2019 season and drove in a variety of different disciplines in 2020, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and ARCA Menards Series where she finished third in the point standings and won Rookie of the Year honors.

Deegan competed in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2018 and '19, earning three victories during her time there. She also has a decorated off-road racing career and is the daughter of Motocross legend, Brian Deegan.

Three-time series champion, Matt Crafton will enter his 23rd full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series along with long-time ThorSport partner Menards.

Ben Rhodes, the 2021 series champion, is set to compete in his eighth full-time season in the Truck Series, following a season that consisted of one win, eight top-five finishes, and finishing second in the final points standings.

Following a breakout year that included two wins, and a spot in the Championship Four, Ty Majeski returns for his sophomore year at ThorSport Racing.

