Veteran Crew Chief Brian Pattie to Lead No. 51 Team in 2023

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that veteran crew chief Brian Pattie will join the organization and will be atop the pit box for the No. 51 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023.

Pattie has spent the last 14 season atop the pit box in the NASCAR Cup Series, where his drivers have produced six wins, nine poles, 57 top-five and 131 top-10 finishes across 528 starts. In 2012, he guided Clint Bowyer to three victories and a runner-up finish in the Cup Series championship standings. In 2017, he guided Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to two wins and a berth in the playoffs. The Florida native has also recorded 11 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has one win across six starts as a crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“As a racer, your ultimate goal is to be in a position where you can win races and the opportunity to work with Kyle and the other drivers on the No. 51 truck is one that I just couldn’t turn down,” Pattie said. “I’ve known Kyle since the early 2000’s when I was his crew chief for his first handful of Busch Series races and the same determination that I saw from him back then as a driver I’ve witnessed from afar as he’s built the most successful team in the history of the Truck Series. I’m very excited for the chance to reunite with him and grateful that he has the confidence in me to come in and help carry on the winning tradition he has established, which I plan to do for many years to come.”

“I’ve known Brian since my early days in NASCAR and he’s one of the smartest and hard-working crew chiefs in all the garage, so to be able to bring a guy of his caliber to KBM is a huge win for our organization,” Busch said. “He’s been a crew chief under the Chevrolet banner for the last three seasons at the Cup Level, so his knowledge of the way they operate and what tools and technologies they provide their teams will be very beneficial as we transition to that camp.”

Crew chief Mardy Lindley and KBM mutually agreed to part ways. Lindley guided the No. 51 team to six wins in his two seasons at KBM.

“We appreciate everything Mardy has done at KBM and wish him the best of luck in his next endeavor,” Busch said.

KBM PR