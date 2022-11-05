Nemechek Earns Fourth-Place Finish in 2022 Finale

· The No. 4 over the wall crew was solid all night as they performed a fast four tire and fuel stop at the stage break to give Nemechek the lead for the ensuing restart.

· Nemechek continued to battle within the top-five throughout the course of the final stage as he was going back and forth with the No. 38 of Zane Smith and his KBM teammate Chandler Smith for the lead multiple times throughout the stage.

· As the laps were winding down, Nemechek was scored in third as the sixth caution came out with 15 laps remaining.

· Veteran crew chief Eric Phillips ordered up one final pit stop for the final 10 laps of the race. With differing pit strategies throughout the field, Nemechek restarted in seventh.

· Over the course of the next eight laps, the second-generation driver made his way up to fourth before the caution flag came out again on Lap 148, setting up a NASCAR overtime attempt.

· Nemechek started on the outside of the second row for overtime and was unable to execute a pass for the lead as the field made their way through the dogleg.