Solid Showing For MHR In Season Finale

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing wrapped up the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022 season with a solid showing in the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday.

Derek Kraus led the way among the three MHR drivers, driving a backup truck from the back of the pack to finish 11th in his No. NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado. His team had to go to their backup after Kraus tangled with the wall during practice on Thursday.

His teammates finished close behind, with Colby Howard 15th in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado and 17-year-old Jake Garcia registering a career-best finish of 16th in the No. 35 Quanta Chevrolet Silverado.

Kraus turned his first laps in the backup truck in qualifying on Friday. He had been eighth quickest in practice on Thursday prior to getting into the wall and going to a backup, which required he drop to the rear for the start of the race. Nonetheless, he charged to the front – getting as high as ninth late in the event. He got shuffled back a couple of spots on the final restart, however, as the race went into overtime.

Howard started 16th and despite handling issues, was able to finish 15th. Garcia started 17th and had a solid night – running as high as 11th, before slipping back in a couple of late restarts to finish 16th.

Kraus finished the year 11th in the championship standings, as he capped off his third full season in the series with two poles and seven top-10 finishes. Howard finished the year 17th in the standings, wrapping up his first full season in the series with three top-10 finishes. Garcia had his best-finish of 16th, in making five starts as a newcomer to the series this year.

MHR hosted several special groups at the track on Friday. They included 30 guests from the NAPA Phoenix Distribution Center – along with 20 guests from NAPA Tools & Equipment, which had held a sales blitz geared around the race. Tony Smith of BBB Industries also brought a group of NAPA customers to the event. Guests received a VIP experience – including a pit tour and transporter tour, a meet-and-greet with the drivers and access to pit lane with the team for pre-race ceremonies. Four VIP guest crew members had the chance to sit on top of the NAPA pit box for the race.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I kind of messed up in practice and put our team behind a little bit, but they brought a pretty good backup truck that we were able to get into the top 10 there for a little bit. We were able to get in the top 10, but it just kind of lost a little bit there at the end. It got really loose on the bottom. Overall, it’s good to bring out a backup and show speed. Hopefully, we can come in and do this again next year.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I was good for about five laps and then after that we just struggled with everything the entire night. Nothing went our way and nothing seemed to fix it. It just wasn’t a good night.”

Quote – Jake Garcia

“We had a fast Chevy Silverado and we were able to gain ground and move our way up. We were going for it. I learned a lot tonight. I appreciate all the hard work by the MHR team and thank Bill McAnally for this opportunity.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: Lucas Oil 150 (150 Laps) (Race 23 of 23) Nov. 4, 2022

Location: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. (1-mile oval)

Format: Three Stages; Lap 45 / Lap 90 / Lap 150

Derek Kraus

No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 21

Hometown: Stratford, Wis.

Practice: 8th

Qualified: 23rd

Stage 1: 23rd

Stage 2: 19th

Finished: 11th (Running, completed 154 of 154 laps)

Career series stats:

73 starts, 4 poles, 4 top fives, 26 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 23 starts, 2 poles, 7 top 10s

Laps completed: 3,117/3,187

Laps led: 45

Series standings: 11th

Colby Howard

No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 21

Hometown: Simpsonville, S.C.

Practice: 19th

Qualified: 20th

Stage 1: 20th

Stage 2: 20th

Finished: 15th (Running, completed 154 of 154 laps)

Career series stats:

28 starts, 3 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 23 starts, 3 top 10s

Laps completed: 3,040/3,187

Laps led: 10

Series standings: 17th

Jake Garcia

No. 35 Quanta Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 17

Hometown: Monroe, Ga.

Practice: 20th

Qualified: 17th

Stage 1: 22nd

Stage 2: 21st

Finished: 16th (Running, completed 154 of 154 laps)

Career/2022 series stats:

5 starts

MHR PR