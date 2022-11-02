Carson Hocevar - Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Phoenix: “I’m really proud of the effort that everyone at Niece Motorsports has put in this year,” said Hocevar. “I learned a lot as a driver and I think we learned a lot together as a team. I enjoy racing at Phoenix and am hoping that we’ll be able to have a solid performance. I’m looking forward to getting some extra track time in the ARCA race too. Thanks to all of our partners this year – Worldwide Express, Chevrolet, Premier Security Solutions and everyone that has made this season possible.”



Hocevar at Phoenix Raceway: Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway marks Hocevar’s fourth start in the Series at the one-mile track. His best finish of ninth came in this race last season.



On the Truck: Hocevar will race the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s race at the one-mile Arizona track.



Double Duty: Hocevar will also participate in Friday afternoon’s ARCA Menards Series race, piloting the No. 40 Premier Security Solutions/GM Parts Now Chevrolet in the 100-lap event.



Last Time Out – Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “That wasn’t the day we were looking for, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort by this Niece Motorsports team,” said Hocevar. “We’ll move on and give it one more try in Phoenix.”

Niece Motorsports PR