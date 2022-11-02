Wednesday, Nov 02

NASCAR Truck Series News
Lawless Alan – Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Alan on Friday’s race at Phoenix: “I’m excited to get back to Phoenix,” said Alan. “We got some laps under our belt here last year and I have some ARCA experience here too, so hopefully we’ll be able to get up to speed quickly in our AUTOChargit Chevrolet. I’ve learned a lot in my rookie season and look forward to closing out the year on a high note.”

Alan at Phoenix Raceway: Alan will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Phoenix Raceway on Friday.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado on Friday at the one-mile Arizona track.

Last Time Out – Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I really felt like we had a solid truck and we were doing a good job of logging laps and learning the track,” said Alan. “Unfortunately, we got some damage on pit road that put a damper on our day.”
 
Niece Motorsports PR
