Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Championship 4 at Phoenix Preview

You finished last season strong. How do that help propel you to the Championship 4 this year?

“I feel like last year, the last three quarters of last year we showed what we were going to have in store for this year. We were really good at the end of last year – started getting wins and running up front every single week and were the truck to beat almost every other week – where the year before we were hit or miss. We ended up getting our stuff together, we were more consistent, winning races and I told the guys next year we are out for blood – we’re going to go get them next year. And look, we’re sitting here talking about running for a championship and it has just been an amazing experience.”

Does your performance at Phoenix last year give you confidence heading into Friday night?