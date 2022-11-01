Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Championship 4 at Phoenix Preview

You finished last season strong. How do that help propel you to the Championship 4 this year?
“I feel like last year, the last three quarters of last year we showed what we were going to have in store for this year. We were really good at the end of last year – started getting wins and running up front every single week and were the truck to beat almost every other week – where the year before we were hit or miss. We ended up getting our stuff together, we were more consistent, winning races and I told the guys next year we are out for blood – we’re going to go get them next year. And look, we’re sitting here talking about running for a championship and it has just been an amazing experience.”
Does your performance at Phoenix last year give you confidence heading into Friday night?
“It gives us a lot of data; we know what works and doesn’t work at Phoenix. Looking back at last year, we were really good, got the pole and won both the stages and the race. And if you look to the year before, we ran at the back but salvaged a good finish. We’ve been on both sides of the totem pole – we were absolutely horrible and then we went and stomped their butts. We have a lot of notes, I think obviously it would be dumb of us not to go back with what we had, and I think that is what we are going to do. We just can’t beat ourselves. We know how to win there, and we know how to qualify good there and track position is definitely big because the race is really short. Qualifying good, staying up front and staying out of trouble and racing the race track. We’ve produced fast Toyota Tundras all year, so there is no reason we stop now.”