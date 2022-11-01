NCWTS Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Taylor Gray will make his eighth and final start of 2022 as the NCWTS season comes to an end at Phoenix Raceway.

The 17-year-old made his only NCWTS appearance at Phoenix in 2021, bringing home a 29th-place finish after a flat right-rear tire cost him an opportunity for a lead lap finish. Gray claimed his first-career ARCA Menards Series win at Phoenix Raceway earlier this season, securing a victory by way of a clutch overtime restart.

Gray is gearing up for his first full-time run in the Truck Series, starting at Circuit of the Americas for the newly branded TRICON Garage in 2023. The 17-year-old will miss the first three races of the season due to NASCAR's age restriction policy.

Chad Johnston will sit atop the pit box this weekend for the No. 17 team. He guided Gray to an ARCA Menards Series victory at the one-mile oval in March, adding to the five top-fives and eight top-tens he amassed at the facility over his NASCAR Cup Series career.

