Flat Tire Woes Relegate Nemechek to 35th-Place Finish

· Nemechek lined up in 13 th for Saturday’s 134-lap event at Homestead-Miami based on NASCAR’s performance matrix system after Friday’s qualifying session was cancelled due to weather.

· The second-generation driver cracked into the top five just before the midway point of the opening stage and was running in fifth before he got into the outside wall on Lap 14.

· The damage sustained from the outside wall cut down the right front tire on his GEARWRENCH Tundra and forced the No. 4 team to make an unscheduled pit stop.

· After sending Nemechek back out on track one lap down in 35 th , the No. 4 Tundra once again suffered a flat tire, this time on the right rear due to damage sustained on the initial contact.