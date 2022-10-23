Chandler Smith Advances to Championship 4 with 10th-Place Finish

· Before hitting pit road, Smith communicated to Stockman that his Tundra “has too much rear turn.” The veteran crew chief ordered up a four-tire and fuel stop with more chassis adjustments and returned his driver to the track eighth.
· The Safelite Tundra lined up on the outside of the fifth row when the Final Stage went green on lap 66. Smith would run just inside the top 10 in the opening half of the stanza, reporting that he was “sideways and just holding on.”
· On lap 96, he pitted under green-flag conditions from the eighth position for four fresh tires, a full load of full and a trackbar adjustment. He returned to the track scored in the 18th position won lap 98 with multiple trucks still having to hit pit road for the final time.
· Pit stops cycled through with 30 laps remaining in the Final Stage and the Toyota Racing Development driver scored in the ninth position.
· The race would proceed to the finish caution free with Smith bringing home a 10th-place result. It was his 15th top-10 finish across 22 starts this season.