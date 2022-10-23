DGR NCWTS Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150 Start: 7th Stage 1: 21st Stage 2: 18th Finish: 17th By virtue of the qualifying metric due to inclement weather, Hailie Deegan rolled off 7th at the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 1 got caught on the bottom row on the initial green, falling back to 15th by lap 19. As Stage One concluded, Crew Chief Jerry Baxter and Deegan elected for wholesale changes — ultimately taking the green-checkered flag in 21st position after 30 laps. The 21-year-old restarted 14th, fighting through the mid-pack for the entirety of stage two. Following the first 60 laps of the race, Deegan radioed that she was fighting a loose condition on corner exit. An additional trackbar adjustment by Baxter coupled with an effort to run the middle groove saw the No. 1 cycle to 18th following a round of pit stops — where Deegan would remain for the rest of the contest before claiming 17th position on the race's final lap.