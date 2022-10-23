Monday, Oct 24

DGR NCWTS Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series News
DGR NCWTS Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150

Start: 7th

Stage 1: 21st

Stage 2: 18th

Finish: 17th

 

By virtue of the qualifying metric due to inclement weather, Hailie Deegan rolled off 7th at the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 1 got caught on the bottom row on the initial green, falling back to 15th by lap 19. As Stage One concluded, Crew Chief Jerry Baxter and Deegan elected for wholesale changes — ultimately taking the green-checkered flag in 21st position after 30 laps. The 21-year-old restarted 14th, fighting through the mid-pack for the entirety of stage two. Following the first 60 laps of the race, Deegan radioed that she was fighting a loose condition on corner exit. An additional trackbar adjustment by Baxter coupled with an effort to run the middle groove saw the No. 1 cycle to 18th following a round of pit stops — where Deegan would remain for the rest of the contest before claiming 17th position on the race's final lap.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Place of Hope Ford F-150

Start: 25th

Stage 1: 23rd

Stage 2: 19th

Finish: 25th

Tanner Gray started 25th after the field was set by the rulebook when light rain hampered Friday’s qualifying session. The Place of Hope Ford advanced two positions in Stage 1 and crossed the line in 23rd with complaints of a loose handling truck. Gray fired off 24th for the second stage and worked his way up to 19th by the conclusion of Stage 2, but still needed more rear security. The Ford driver pitted under green for his final stop of the race with 36 laps to go but had his top-15 run derailed by a passthrough penalty for improper fueling. He finished 25th, two laps down.
 

Ryan Preece, No. 17 RaceChoice.com Ford F-150

Start: 1st

Stage 1: 10th

Stage 2: 3rd

Finish: 4th

Ryan Preece was slated to start on the pole of the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 but was sent to the rear for unapproved adjustments after practice. The veteran driver wasted little time moving forward as he found himself inside the top-10 by lap 19 and finished the opening stage there. The No. 17 restarted in fourth for Stage 2 and gained one position to finish third by the green-checkered. After restarting on the pole for the final stage, Preece hung tight with the leaders for the opening few circuits before fading back to seventh. Chad Johnston called him down pit road under green on lap 94 for the final pit stop of the day and Preece leaped a few positions up to fourth in the final rundown.
 

Next event: Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on November 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

