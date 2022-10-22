Young’s Motorsports Homestead-Miami Speedway October Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala Primary Partner(s): LDiShips.com Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 27th 2022 Owner Points Position: 19th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Practice Result: 25th Starting Position: 16th (Qualifying canceled due to inclement weather; field set per rule book) Notes of Interest: Still Truckin’: This weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 12th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway and most recently Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway earlier this month. Sponsor Intel: For the 22nd Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes LDiShips.com as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200. Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services. They provide full truckload, less than truckload, intermodal and port services to a broad range of customers throughout North America by utilizing their ever-expanding network of agents and carrier partners. The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for a minimum of 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200. Homestead will become his 12th race this season for Young’s Motorsports. 2022: In his 11 Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th-place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June. In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway, 23rd at Pocono Raceway, a solid 20th in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 22nd at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, 18th at Kansas Speedway and earned his sixth top-20 finish of the season in his most recent race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with another 18th-place run. Kaz Grala Truck Series Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway will mark Grala’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the famed South Florida 1.5-mile speedway. In his track debut in 2017, he earned a track-best finish of 13th after starting 10th in the Ford EcoBoost 200 for GMS Racing. Kaz Grala Truck Series Intermediate Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Grala has made 19 starts throughout his career with three top-five and 11 top 10s and carrying an average finishing position of 13.2. Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Grala made his first superspeedway start of the season. After starting his 11th race of the Truck Series season from the 28th-place starting position, Grala was able to stay out of the “big one” and draft to a solid 18th-place effort aboard the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST. Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 22nd Truck Series race. The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will be his second race as crew chief at the demanding 1.5-mile speedway. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote: On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I’ve been excited about this Homestead race all season. It’s my favorite mile-and-a-half track and probably one of the coolest, most unique race tracks out there. “You are constantly moving around and adjusting your driving style to the evolving track conditions. I’ve always had a knack for preserving tire wear and finding speed at the end of a run, which is going to be the key to the race on Saturday. “The Young’s Motorsports team and I are ready to stick it to the fence this weekend and see what our No. 02 LDiShips.com Chevrolet Silverado can do!”