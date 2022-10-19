Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”



Chastain at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Chastain makes his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, marking his fourth start in the Truck Series.



On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 44 Custom Cooling & Heating Inc. Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR