MHR Set To Compete In The Sunshine State

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will field two trucks at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, with Derek Kraus in the No.19 Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating Chevrolet Silverado RST and Colby Howard in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Kraus has one series start at Homestead-Miami, finishing 15th in 2020. He heads back to 1.5-mile Florida track with a string of consistent strong runs in the second half of the season – registering two poles, four top 10s and eight top-15 finishes in the past nine races. Kraus and his team are working hard to build on that performance and come away with a great finish in this Saturday’s event.

Howard is coming off a career-best, eighth-place finish at Talladega and hopes to continue the momentum at Homestead. He has one series start at Homestead-Miami – finishing 24th in 2019.

Two races remain for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this year, including Homestead-Miami on Saturday and Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4.

MHR will host a special group of representatives and customers from the NAPA Miami Distribution Center at this weekend’s race. They will get the full VIP experience, including a transporter tour and access to pit road before the race with the drivers and trucks.

In addition, four VIP guest crew members will have seats available on the MHR war wagon on pit road to watch the race and see of all the action, right behind the crew chief and race engineers.

Practice/Qualifying

The format for practice and qualifying at Homestead-Miami will involve a 20-minute warm-up/practice session on Friday – followed by qualifying, with a single-truck, one-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I’m looking forward to the race. I have been to Homestead a few times so I will be able to use the first practice to feel the track out and the truck. I’m really excited to have Shockwave on our Chevrolet again.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I am really looking forward to this weekend’s race at Homestead. We would like to continue our momentum from Talladega with another top-10 finish.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 (134 Laps) (Race 22 of 23) Oct. 22, 2022

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla. (1.5-mile oval)

Television: FS1 on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

Derek Kraus

No. 19 Shockwave Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 21

Hometown: Stratford, Wis.

Career series stats: 71 starts, 4 poles, 4 top fives, 26 top 10s

Most recent series finish: 13th – Talladega (10/1/22)

Best career series finish: 2nd – Darlington (9/6/20)

Homestead-Miami stats: 1 series start (Finish – 15th on 6/15/20)

2022 series stats:

Races: 21 starts, 2 poles, 7 top 10s

Laps completed: 2,830/2,899

Laps led: 45

Series standings: 11th

Colby Howard

No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 20

Hometown: Simpsonville, S.C.

Career series stats: 26 starts, 3 top 10s

Most recent series finish: 8th – Talladega (10/1/22)

Best career series finish: 8th – Talladega (10/1/22)

Homestead-Miami stats: 1 series start (Finish – 24th on 11/15/19)

2022 series stats:

Races: 21 starts, 3 top 10s

Laps completed: 2,753/2,899

Laps led: 10

Series standings: 17th

MHR PR