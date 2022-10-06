Spencer Boyd Goes ‘Off The Grid’ with Fresh Apparel Sponsor

Apparel company, Off The Grid Surplus, has stepped up their sponsorship of NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd. The motor-driven adventure brand will be featured as the primary sponsor at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.



Boyd provided insight on the partnership and news, “I wear a flat bill. Always have. I love the outdoors. Always will. I love motorsports. Obviously. So when I met Josh, with this company that believed in so many of the same things that I do, I knew we had to partner up. They are the perfect balance of outdoors and edgy, I love their stuff. It’s exciting that they wanted their own paint scheme and I’m happy to introduce NASCAR fans to their brand.”



Off The Grid is the motor-driven adventure brand, built to inspire more connection through adventure. They find retreat in motorized adventure, whether it is off road racing in a Jeep, camping in Baja or connecting around campfire. They make functional clothing with this lifestyle always front of mind hoping to inspire people to get away and connect with each other, person to person.



Founder of Off The Grid Surplus, Josh Patterson, shared part of his story, “I started this clothing company in 2017 as a creative outlet for the lifestyle that I was passionate about. I never would have imagined we’d be at this point where our logo would be on the hood of a NASCAR truck. We are stoked to partner with the most patriotic NASCAR driver because the military always gets a discount for our products. Spencer is a great human and we’re excited to see this grow.”



Spencer added, “The company’s motto is stated on their website offthegridsurplus.com - “Off The Grid” isn’t just a saying or a place, but it is a state of mind. We can all use a bit more of it, especially in this day and age. - In the off-season you will find me out in the woods and around a campfire. It’s simple, they make clothes for me.”



The Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 4, 2022 airs live on FS1 at 10:00pm ET. The season finale and championship race is series sponsor, Camping World’s swan song and Off The Grid’s first primary race with Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports.

Spencer Boyd PR