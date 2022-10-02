Chandler Smith Finishes 14th at Talladega

· Before hitting pit road, Smith communicated to Stockman that his Tundra was “too free.” The veteran crew chief ordered up a four-tire and fuel stop with both trackbar and wedge adjustments. Knowing that they wanted to be at the back of the field to execute their strategy, the team pitted on the second lap and then topped off with fuel with one lap to go.

· The iBUYPOWER Tundra lined up 32nd when Stage Two went green on lap 45. He was still outside the top 25 when green flag pit stops began occurring on lap 62. Shortly after Smith hit pit road, a caution flag came out but per the rules the No. 18 team was still allowed to make their stop.

· Stockman originally called for two tires, but when Smith slid his tires getting into the box, he audibled to a four-tire stop knowing that they had extra time with the race being under caution.

· Once again, they topped off with fuel with one lap remaining before going green and took the ensuing restart from the rear of the field.

· Feeling that the “Big One” was going to happen shortly, Smith continued to ride around the back of the field, knowing he could head to Homestead-Miami with a fairly large points cushion if he could just avoid getting caught up in a wreck.