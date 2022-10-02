DGR NCWTS Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Factory Canopies Ford F-150
Start: 11th
Stage 1: 6th
Stage 2: 11th
Finish: 31st
Tanner Gray qualified 11th for this season’s lone appearance at Talladega. With his eyes set on biding his time early, the Ford driver stayed in the bottom lane and finished sixth in Stage 1. After pitting for fuel only, Gray would re-fire in 14th for Stage 2 and gain three positions to finish 11th. The team opted to pit for four tires and fuel during the second break and would restart the final stage from 23rd. The decision was made to ride in the second pack to avoid damage and Gray maintained in 23rd before pitting under green on lap 64 for fuel only. While on pit road, the caution flag waved and would cycle the No. 15 to 11th for the restart. The green flag waved with 18 laps remaining and a multi-truck pileup right in front of Gray left him nowhere to go ending his day prematurely. He was credited with 31st.