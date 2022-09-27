MHR Drivers Ready To Go Superspeedway Racing

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will field two trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, which is known as NASCAR’s biggest and fastest track.

Competing this weekend at the 2.66-mile tri-oval will be Derek Kraus, driver of the No.19 Adaptive One Caliper Chevrolet Silverado, and Colby Howard, driver of the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado.

Howard’s Chevy will sport a different color scheme at Talladega – featuring pink numbers in support of Breast Cancer Awareness in the month of October.

The MHR drivers have run strong in previous superspeedway races. Both drivers led laps and were in contention for the win this year at Daytona International Speedway. Prior to this season, Kraus had notched a top-five finish at Daytona as a rookie in 2020, in his first of three series starts at the Florida superspeedway. He has two series starts at Talladega, where he led laps and had a top-10 finish – also in his rookie year of 2020. Howard will be making his first series start at Talladega on Saturday.

MHR is working hard to build on its performance in 2022 and finish the season strong in the final three races of the season.

A special group of guests from the NAPA Talladega district and Gates Hydraulics will have the VIP experience at the track. There will also be a group from NAPA that Adaptive One will host through sales programs. The guests will be treated to a driver meet-and-greet, a garage tour, a VIP tour of the NAPA transporter, pre-race grid access, and access to MHR’s pit area on pit road.

In addition, four seats will be available on our MHR pit road war wagon for VIP guest crew members. They will get a front row seat to all the race action, with a view of the crew chiefs and team engineers in action.

Practice/Qualifying

There will be not any practice for this event. Qualifying will be on Friday afternoon, with a single-truck, one-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I’m looking forward to Talladega. My goal is to try and avoid the big one. We showed speed at Bristol, and I am hoping to bring it to Talladega.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I am looking forward to running at Talladega. The superspeedways are always a fun time, and I cannot wait to run the Breast Cancer Awareness scheme this weekend. Hopefully changing the scheme will turn our luck around.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: Chevrolet Silverado 250 (100 Laps) (Race 21 of 23) Oct. 1, 2022

Location: Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala. (2.66-mile oval)

Television: FS1 on Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Derek Kraus

No. 19 Adaptive One Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 21

Hometown: Stratford, Wis.

Career series stats: 70 starts, 4 poles, 4 top fives, 26 top 10s

Most recent series finish: 6th – Bristol (9/15/22)

Best career series finish: 2nd – Darlington (9/6/20)

Talladega stats: 2 series starts, 1 top 10 (Best finish – 10th on 10/3/20)

2022 series stats:

Races: 20 starts, 2 poles, 7 top 10s

Laps completed: 2,735/2,804

Laps led: 42

Series standings: 11th

Colby Howard

No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 20

Hometown: Simpsonville, S.C.

Career series stats: 25 starts, 2 top 10s

Most recent series finish: 24th – Bristol (9/15/22)

Best career series finish: 9th – Mid-Ohio (7/9/22)

Talladega stats: First series start at this track

2022 series stats:

Races: 20 starts, 2 top 10s

Laps completed: 2,658/2,804

Laps led: 10

Series standings: 18th

