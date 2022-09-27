Chase Purdy and HRE Team With Ole Miss at Talladega

Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) and Ole Miss Athletics announced this morning that Chase Purdy will don the colors of his alma mater, Ole Miss, at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 1 st . Purdy’s No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will showcase the trademark powder and navy blue in advance of the Rebels’ highly anticipated SEC opener vs. Kentucky the same day.

The 22-year-old Meridian, Miss. native attended Ole Miss for three years before restarting his racing career in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition in 2020 and is elated to fly the colors of his home school.

“This is so awesome to have Ole Miss on the truck,” Purdy said. “I’ve been a fan of the athletic programs for a long time, especially football. It’s a special place to me with it being my home school, going to school there myself, and having my brother currently enrolled. Ole Miss has been a big part of our lives for quite some time, so to have the colors on our truck is just incredible, especially leading into the homecoming football game this weekend.”

Ole Miss has shared relationships with multiple NASCAR drivers who hail from Mississippi, but having the university’s colors fully emblazoned on-track is a significant occurrence, says Paris Buchanan, Assistant Athletics Director for Marketing and Fan Experience.

“What an exciting event for the Ole Miss fans across the country," Buchanan said. "The Talladega Superspeedway is one of the premier venues in all of NASCAR, and it will certainly be special to have Ole Miss Athletics represented in the race. We'll all be cheering on Chase and his team to take home the checkered flag in the No. 61 truck on Saturday.”

Purdy will be on-campus in Oxford, Miss. at Ole Miss on Wednesday, September 28 th showcasing his truck and will be available to the general public for photo opportunities on Hollingsworth Field inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT.

Purdy will take the green flag Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway at 11:30 a.m. CT / 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.