DGR NCWTS Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance Ford F-150 Start: 26th Stage 1: 18th Stage 2: 7th Finish: 17th Tanner Gray qualified 26th for UNOH 200 and was up to 21st when the first yellow flag was displayed on lap 38. Fighting an extremely loose F-150, Mike Hillman Jr. called the No. 15 down pit road for adjustments with the intention of staying out at the stage break. Gray rejoined the field in 22nd and finished Stage 1 in 18th. The track position proved beneficial at the start of Stage 2 as Gray fired off ninth and advanced to seventh by stage end. The team focused on helping the front turn of the during the second stage break and the Ford driver lined up in 19th for the final stage. Gray battled hard and searched all over the half-mile track trying to drive forward throughout the remainder of the race, but the difficulty to make passes proved too much and he crossed the finish line in 17th.