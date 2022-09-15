CWTS: Derek Kraus on pole for tonight’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Derek Kraus would post a time of 15.276 at 125.609 mph to start on the pole for tonight’s UNOH 200 from Bristol in what would be his fourth career series pole. Joining him on the outside row would be Chandler Smith with a time of 15.279 at 125.584.

Friesen, Enfinger and Heim would round out the top-five in qualifying. Carson Hocevar who missed out on the cut last week finishing 2nd at Kansas will start in the 10th position. Crafton also missing out last week will roll from the 16th spot later tonight.

The only truck missing out tonight will be the No. 90 truck of Justin Carroll.

Both John Hunter Nemechek and Zane Smith wrecked in practice causing both to skip qualifying. Nemechek would go to a backup truck while Zane and crew were able to get the truck repaired but joining Nemechek at the rear.