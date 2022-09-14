Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Bristol Motor Speedway September Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series



Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200



Fast Facts

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN



Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST



Crew Chief: Jamie Jones



Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: 25th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd



Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back in the Saddle: Austin Wayne Self will drive the No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 15th race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.



Texas Proud: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this week at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the 20th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides itself on having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors, or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six primary partnered races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



News Coming Soon: AM Racing is building for its future and will make announcements soon regarding its path for the remainder of the 2022 and 2023 NASCAR seasons in the coming weeks.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Self’s seventh start in Thunder Valley.



In his previous six races at Bristol, Self has a best-track finish of 13th after starting 24th in the 2018 UNOH 200.



He holds an average finish at Bristol of 20.0.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Self has made 22 starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish and carries an average finishing position of 20.0.



To The Point(s): Entering Bristol, Self sits 25th in the championship standings.



Despite missing five races this season, 84 points keep Self from 20th in the championship standings secured by Timmy Hill with nearly 83 percent of the 2022 Truck Series season complete.



154 points separate Self from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Corey Heim with four races remaining this season.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 22nd in the Truck Series owner standings.



Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, Brett Moffitt wheeled the No. 22 Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado RST.



After qualifying mid-pack, Moffitt started at the rear of the field for an unapproved adjustment but diligently worked his way through the field and into the top-15 before the motor expired and sent the Grimes, Ia. native to the garage and out of the race.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team and driver were credited with a frustrating 36th-place finish.



Calling the Shots: Veteran crew chief Jamie Jones will lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team this weekend as crew chief.



This weekend marks his 154th race as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series but the fourth race for Austin Wayne Self.



In his previous 153 races, Jones has two poles, two wins, 18 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes to his Truck Series resume.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 143 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning seven years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.7.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “I always enjoy going to Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s a very fast short track with tight racing and a lot of fenders banging.



“I’d love nothing more than go to Bristol this week and capture our best track finish there and give us some momentum towards the rest of the season.



“Bristol is a concrete track so your setup and feel is going to be different compared to other short tracks like Richmond or Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.



“We just have to stay ahead of the track changes and hopefully we will have a good balance on our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST and we can contend for a top-10 finish or better this weekend.”



On 2022 Season: “I think the AM Racing team has shown incredible strength at times during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. We started off the year with some solid results but went through a difficult stretch.



“Recently, I feel like we have picked up where we were at the beginning of the season and I think over the final four races of the year we can continue to showcase the speed in our trucks and deliver some finishes that will turn heads.”

Social Spotlight:

Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.



Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



For more information on Don’t Mess With Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.

Race Information:

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 20th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 5:05 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

AM Racing PR