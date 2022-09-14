Lawless Alan - UNOH 200 Race Advance

Alan on Thursday night’s race at Bristol: “I’m excited to go back to another short track with our No. 45 AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado Thursday night. Bristol presents a unique set of challenges and can be chaotic at times, but if we can stay out of trouble and run a clean race we’re confident in our ability to turn in a solid result.”

Alan at Bristol Motor Speedway: Alan makes his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday night and his second on the concrete. Alan turned in an 18th-place finish in his Bristol debut last September after starting 25th.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the new-look No. 45 AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado Thursday night at Bristol.

Niece Motorsports PR