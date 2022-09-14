Bayley Currey - UNOH 200 Race Advance

Currey on Thursday night’s race at Bristol: “I’m looking forward to pulling double-duty with Niece Motorsports again this week in Bristol and thankful for another opportunity in the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado. We brought a strong truck to Kansas last weekend and played the strategy into our favor, and hopefully we have a better result to show for it Thursday night.”

Currey at Bristol Motor Speedway: Currey makes his eighth NASCAR National Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday night and his second Truck Series start at the half-mile oval. He has two Cup Series starts, four Xfinity Series starts, and one Truck Series starts over the past five seasons.

Currey makes his 32nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start and 13th start with Niece Motorsports Thursday night.

In his 30 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, Currey owns an average finish of 23.5 with a pair of top-10 finishes coming at Phoenix (2017) and Michigan (2019).

On the Truck: Currey will pilot the No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR