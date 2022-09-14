Dean Thompson - UNOH 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on Thursday night’s race at Bristol: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is looking forward to going back to Bristol this week after our strong run there back in April. We’re confident in the Chevrolet Silverado that our team has been working on over the past few weeks and hopefully we can run a few spots better Thursday night to have us competing for a top-10.”

Thompson at Bristol Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday night and his first on the concrete surface. He ran to a 16th-place finish after starting 27th on the dirt in April.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado Thursday night at Bristol.

Niece Motorsports PR