DGR NCWTS Advance: Bristol Motor Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Dead On Tools Ford F-150 Taylor Gray straps in for double duty as he makes his seventh NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in 2022.

Gray has shown great promise in his limited NCWTS outings, coming within a few laps of a victory at IRP before contact took him out of contention. Last time out at Richmond Raceway, the Artesia, NM, had his best career NCWTS outing, netting a sixth-place finish.

Gray has made one previous NCWTS start at Bristol Motor Speedway, coming home 29th in his his first appearance at the famous track. In ARCA Menards Series competition, Gray had a best finish of third in 2021.

Crew Chief Chad Johnston has enjoyed several strong runs at the half-mile oval. In his Cup Series career, Johnston has earned five top-fives and nine top-10s.

