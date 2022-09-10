Corey Heim Wheels JBL Tundra to Seventh-Place Finish at Kansas

• Crew chief Mardy Lindley called for another four tire and fuel stop at the stage break where the No. 51 team was able to pick up two spots on pit road and lined up for the final stage restart in third.

• Heim lined up on the inside of the second row for the restart behind his KBM teammate John Hunter Nemechek. The two KBM drivers were able to get a good jump on the restart as Heim fell in behind Nemechek in second as they made their way down the backstretch.

• As the final stage went on, the Georgia native began to deal with more handling issues with 45 laps to go as he communicated that his No. 51 Tundra was “free on entry and super tight on exit”, while running in the fourth position.

• Heim continued to run in fourth as green flag pit stops began with around 30 laps to go in the Kansas Lottery 200. Once the field started to get sorted back out, the JBL driver was running in 10th with five laps to go.