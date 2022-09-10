DGR NCWTS Recap: Kansas Speedway

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Morton Buildings F-150 Start: 7th Stage 1: 6th Stage 2: 3rd Finish: 3rd Ryan Preece qualified seventh for Friday’s 200-mile event at Kansas Speedway. The Morton Buildings F-150 was fast from the drop of the green flag and would secure sixth at the end of Stage 1. The team gained an additional spot on pit road during the break and Preece parlayed the fifth-place starting position to third quickly in the second stage - a position he would hold until a caution ended Stage 2 prematurely. The Connecticut driver restarted the final stint of the race from outside the front row and settled into third early on. The remainder of the race would be run under green flag conditions and Crew Chief Chad Johnston elected to call his driver down pit road with 30 laps to go. Preece used the four fresh tires to drive back up to a third-place finish and secure a spot in the Round of 8 for DGR in the NCWTS Owner’s Championship.