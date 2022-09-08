Kubota Partners With ThorSport Racing

ThorSport Racing has partnered with Kubota Tractor Corporation to serve as the Official Tractor Company of ThorSport Racing in multiple NASCAR Truck Series events starting this weekend in Kansas with Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

“As Kubota celebrates our 50th anniversary in the U.S., it is fitting for us to partner with ThorSport Racing in this U.S.-born sport, because we both started from humble beginnings and worked our way up the rankings. And, just like Ben Rhodes, we are now fiercely focused on the road ahead,” said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support, and Special Projects. “Kubota is proud to sponsor this winning team and Ben, the reigning champion and a leader of the pack. We’re on your side and ready to join you in the winner’s circle.”

Kubota is known for its versatility, reliability, and durability across its complete lineup of equipment that is built and refined with the customer in mind – from sub-compact, compact, and utility tractors, hay tools, and construction equipment, to residential lawn and garden, commercial turf equipment, and utility vehicles. Racing fans, much like Kubota customers, take pride in the things that move them, whether it's on the track or moving earth on their property. It’s that ‘do-it-yourself’ spirit that helped make Kubota the best-selling residential tractor in the U.S.

“At Kubota, we continuously innovate to better meet the needs of our customers – it’s at the core of what we do, it drives our way of thinking and the way we do business,” said Stucke. “We continue to help our customers be more productive and we work together to achieve their goals, just like a supportive pit crew, which is why this is such an important partnership and natural extension of our brand.”

Rhodes enters the Kansas weekend having notched six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes, in addition to 224 laps led. He is currently seventh in the driver’s standings, 21 points above the Playoffs Round of 8 cutoff line.

“One aspect of this sport that I really enjoy is getting to know new partners and the excitement that comes with it,” said Rhodes. “Kubota is going to be really fun to represent in these final four races of the 2022 season. I think the vibrant orange paint scheme perfectly illustrates their culture and outlook. Together, I hope we can really close out this season strong and accomplish back-to-back championships!”

Catch all the racing action from Kansas Speedway Friday, Sept. 9. Race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Thorsport PR