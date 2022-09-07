MHR Drivers Look To Build On Momentum at Kansas

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will field two entries at Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 on Friday.

Derek Kraus, driver of the No. 19 Kafka Granite Chevrolet Silverado, has been consistently fast at Kansas Speedway – finishing in the top 10 in four of the five series races he’s competed in at the 1.5-mile track. His highest finish there was fifth, in his rookie season in 2020. He finished eighth when the series visited Kansas in May of this year.

Colby Howard, in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado, brought home an 11th-place finish at Kansas Speedway in May – at the time, his career best finish. The No. 91 team faced handling issues there early, but bounced back to nearly notch a top-10 finish.

Both MHR drivers aim to build on their momentum this time around at Kansas.

The MHR teams are participating again this year in the Honor a Cancer Hero program with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation & The NASCAR Foundation presented by AdventHealth. Through an online auction, fans were able to submit nominations to have the name of their cancer hero displayed on Camping World Truck Series entries at Kansas Speedway – in recognition of Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The name of cancer hero Maria L. Johnson will be displayed above the driver’s door of the No. 19 MHR Chevy Silverado driven by Kraus. Above the door on the passenger side, the name of cancer hero Bill Paul will be displayed. Howard’s No. 91 MHR Chevy Silverado will have the name of cancer hero Scott Clemens displayed above the driver’s door.

A special group from NAPA Kansas will be treated to a VIP Experience at Kansas Speedway – with a tour of the NAPA race transporter, a meet-and-greet with the drivers and access to pit lane with the team. Four seats on top of the MHR war wagon will be available for VIP guest crewmembers to see all the behind-the-scenes action during the race.

Practice/Qualifying

The format for practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway will involve a 20-minute warm-up/practice session on Friday afternoon – followed by qualifying, with a single-truck, one-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I always look forward to racing at Kansas because it’s a worn-out racetrack and it tears up your tires. We had a strong run in the spring. So, hopefully we can do it again.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I am ready to get back to racing after this long three-week break. We had a good run last race at Kansas. So, hopefully we can come back even faster this time around.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: Kansas Lottery 200 (134 Laps) (Race 19 of 23) Sept. 9, 2022

Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. (1.5-mile oval)

Television: FS1 on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Derek Kraus

No. 19 Kafka Granite Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 20

Hometown: Stratford, Wis.

Career series stats: 68 starts, 3 poles, 4 top fives, 25 top 10s

Most recent series finish: 12th – Richmond (8/13/22)

Best career series finish: 2nd – Darlington (9/6/20)

Kansas stats: 5 series starts, 1 top five, 4 top 10s (Best finish – 5th on 7/24/20)

2022 series stats:

Races: 18 starts, 1 pole, 6 top 10s

Laps completed: 2,402/2,470

Laps led: 15

Series standings: 11th

Colby Howard

No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 20

Hometown: Simpsonville, S.C.

Career series stats: 23 starts, 1 top 10

Most recent series finish: 28th – Richmond (8/13/22)

Best career series finish: 9th – Mid-Ohio (7/9/22)

Kansas stats: 1 series start (Best finish – 11th on 5/14/22)

2022 series stats:

Races: 18 starts, 1 top 10

Laps completed: 2,324/2,470

Laps led: 10

Series standings: 17th

